Juventus and Real Madrid receive boost in pursuit of Manchester United star
06 October at 10:15Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United could be coming to an end. After a year of speculation, it is looking more and more likely that this is his last season with the Premier League club.
During the summer, Pogba was the subject of much speculation about a move away. Both Juventus and Real Madrid were being linked to the midfielder but he eventually stayed in Manchester.
However, reports from fichajes.net suggest that the World Cup winner is unsettled in England and is ready to listen to offers from Real Madrid and Juve, if the Red Devils can be presented with an acceptable offer.
This being said, Pogba will not come cheap. It is likely that any club keen on the Frenchman will have to pay around the 150 million euro mark, to tempt United into parting ways with their star man.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments