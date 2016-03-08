Juventus and Real Madrid set for big name swap deal in January
06 November at 19:30Juventus and Real Madrid are set to make a player swap in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Spanish media outlet El Desmarque via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are keen to offer the Spanish side 22-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in exchange for Napoli target James Rodriguez. The Bianconeri are keen to offload the high number of players they have in the midfield role, with some stars such as Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey struggling for playing time.
Furthermore, the report adds, Los Blancos aren’t convinced by the performances of their 28-year-old Colombian forward since his return from his two-season loan spell with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
However, there is a small issue regarding the deal. Brazilian side Boca Juniors, who sold Juventus the midfielder in 2017, have a clause that they will collect 50% of his sale price, which may force the Bianconeri to sell him for cash instead of using him in a swap deal.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments