Juventus and Real Madrid target open to AC Milan January move - exclusive

Zenit star Leanrdo Paredes is open to joining AC Milan in the January transfer window, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.



The Argentinean star has been in talks with the Rossoneri for long time during the last few years. Paredes, in fact, had already agreed to join the Serie A giants both during the presidencies of Silvio Berlusconi and Yonghong Li but, in both cases, Zenit and AC Milan failed to reach an agreement for the talented regista.



Now, Leonardo and Maldini are in talks with the player's entourage and Paredes has already agreed to join the Rossoneri in January transfer window.



The former Roma star is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Juventus and Zenit want € at least €30/35 million to sell their midfield star. Talks between the Russians and AC Milan could begin in January, meantime the player has given his green light to move to Milan...for the third time in his career.