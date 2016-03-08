Juventus and Roma continue talks for Rugani: the latest
21 August at 21:00Roma are serious about Daniele Rugani. Several moments ago a meeting concluded between Juventus and the Giallorossi for the sale of the defender, whiel Paratici met a broker of the operation in Milano earlier today, as reported by Sky Sport.
The negotiations between the two clubs could include several young players from Roma's youth system, such as Riccardi and probably Celar, plus an adjustment of 20-25 million euros divided between the fixed fee and bonuses. It still remains to be determined whether it will be a definitive transfer or a loan with a redemption obligation.
Another topic in the negotiations which is still discussed is the right of repurchase by Juventus or at least a threat that will still link Rugani to Juventus, despite the player never managing to establish himself completely at the club. The parties will be updated tomorrow, with talks continuing between Petrachi and Paratici to bring Rugani to the Stadio Olimpico.
