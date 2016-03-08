Juventus and Roma dealt blow as Van de Beek wants Man Utd or Tottenham move
10 June at 17:15Serie A giants Juventus and Roma have been dealt a blow in their chase of Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek as the Dutchman reportedly wants to move to the Premier League.
Van de Beek was key for Ajax in their march to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and scored for the club against Tottenham and Juventus in the competition.
Marcel Van der Kraan, a Dutch football expert, told De Telegraaf: “Van de Beek has his eyes set on the Premier League. He is a proper Premier League player with an Ajax education.
"He wants a move to United or Spurs and his agents says if that materialises that would be right up his street.”
Van de Beek made his debut for the Dutch national side against England recently and the 22-year-old and he appeared in 34 Eredivisie games, scoring nine times and assisting ten times this past season.
Go to comments