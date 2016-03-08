Juventus and the full-back dilemma: opportunities on the market

According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport ( via TuttoMercatoWeb.com ), sporting director Fabio Paratici has set his sights on two players for the role. For the right flank, PSG's Thomas Meunier could be an option as his contract expires in the summer.

Furthermore, there has previously been talks of a potential swap deal with the French side, who are interested in Mattia De Sciglio. However, they would have to agree on the valuations of the players, which perhaps could be an obstacle in the negotiations.

For the left side, Sarri would have liked Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. However, the Brazilian left-back will hardly leave the Stamford Bridge side, as Marcos Alonso is on his way out in January. Inter are one of the teams interested in the Spaniard.