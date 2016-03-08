Juventus and Tottenham dealt blow in chase for Roma sensation
29 April at 13:55Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League giants Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their chase of Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo.
The Italian youngster has been a shining light in what had been a below par season for Roma before Claudio Ranieri's arrival. The 19-year-old has scored four times this season, having assisted twice.
Il Tempo from Rome state that the giallorossi are convinced that Zaniolo will sign a new deal at the club and that should be enough to fend off interest from English giants Spurs and their Serie A rivals Juventus.
The agreement will be reached soon as both parties are currently convinced that Zaniolo will commit to a long term deal at the club within the next few weeks.
Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the former Inter youth prospect, but reports state that their offer in the region of 40 million euros has already been rejected by the club from the Italian capital.
Go to comments