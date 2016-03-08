Juventus and Tottenham given boost in possible free signing of Man Utd striker

Juventus and Tottenham had been linked with signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial last summer. But both clubs failed to wrap up a deal for the French striker who will see his contract with the Red Devils expire in 2019.



Juventus needed some attacking reinforcement and signed Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Gonzalo Higuain while Tottenham made no signings retaining all their top players in North London.



No secret Martial’s relationship with José Mourinho is almost as poor as Pogba’s and, just like the former Juve star, Martial is also being linked with leaving the Old Trafford if the Special One remains in charge of the club.



​According to The Telegraph chiefs of Manchester United don’t want to sell the striker who can still join a Spanish or French team but José Mourinho is open to offload the former Monaco ace.



At the beginning of the summer the player’s agent confirmed that Martial wanted to leave Manchester United and his permanence at the Old Trafford until the end of they year will surely give Juve and Spurs a huge chance to sign the player as a free agent next summer.

If Martial doesn’t sign a contract extension with Man U, he can reach an agreement with any other club starting from February.

