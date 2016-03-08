Juventus and Tottenham on alert as Zaniolo pens new Roma deal

14 August at 20:40
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has now signed a new contract with the giallorossi, after weeks of speculation.

The Italian was heavily linked with a move to Juventus and also to Premier League giants Tottenham, who held talks in a cash plus swap deal involving Zaniolo. But Roma opened talks to extend Zaniolo's stay.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Zaniolo has signed a new deal at the club, with the club also now confirming that he has renewed. Reports earlier stated that he will earn 1.5 million euros a season- double to what he earned in his previous deal.

 

