Juventus and Tottenham on alert as Zaniolo pens new Roma deal

Signed on the dotted line...



Nicolo Zaniolo has agreed a new five-year contract with #ASRoma! — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 14, 2019

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has now signed a new contract with the giallorossi, after weeks of speculation.The Italian was heavily linked with a move to Juventus and also to Premier League giants Tottenham, who held talks in a cash plus swap deal involving Zaniolo. But Roma opened talks to extend Zaniolo's stay.Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Zaniolo has signed a new deal at the club, with the club also now confirming that he has renewed. Reports earlier stated that he will earn 1.5 million euros a season- double to what he earned in his previous deal.