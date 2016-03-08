Juventus and Tottenham target rejects multiple new Man Utd contract offers
19 October at 22:30Manchester United star and Juventus and Tottenham target Anthony Martial has reportedly rejected multiple offers of a new contract from the Red Devils already.
Martial joined United from Monaco in the summer of 2015 for a fee of about 50 million pounds. While he did very well in his first two seasons, it has gone downhill for him since then. His relationship with Jose Mourinho isn't good and his agent had publicly claimed that he wants to leave this past summer.
Reports had previously stated that Martial could well extend his stay at Manchester United, reliable French outlet RMC Sport state that Martial has rejected multiple offers of a new contract from United, as he continues to stall on extending his deal.
The Frenchman has been linked with moves to Juventus, Tottenham and Chelsea and even Bayern Munich over the past few months and it seems as though, a move to any of the giants could still happen.
His current deal at Old Trafford runs out in the summer of 2020.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
