Juventus and Tottenham target rejects new Man Utd contract offer

26 October at 09:20
Manchester United star and Juventus target Anthony Martial has reportedly rejected a new contract offer from the Red Devils.

Martial has been linked with a move away from United over the past few months and Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the potential suitors. The Frenchman though, has been in good form for United over the past three games, scoring thrice in all competitions.

Sky Sports reveal that Martial has again pegged back the new Manchester United contract that the club has offered him, stating that he is edging towards an exit with every passing day.

It has previously been said that Martial doesn't like playing under Jose Mourinho, with whom his relationship has shown signs of being broken down since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Juventus continue to follow Martial with great interest and Sky state that talks about a possible renewal are still continuing, as both parties look to reach to an agreement soon.

