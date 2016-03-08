Juventus announce double injury blow
03 October at 16:25Juventus have just announced that their players Sami Khedira and Daniele Rugani are likely to be out of action against Udinese on Saturday.
The German made return to Juventus squad against Young Boys yesterday night and played for the last 20 minutes after replacing Miralem Pjanic.
The day before the Champions League game, Max Allegri had claimed that the German had recovered from his injury and could have started against Udinese if he had played a few minutes against Young Boys.
The former Real Madrid star, however, picked up a muscle injury during yesterday’s Champions League tie against the Swiss club and his conditions will be checked ‘between today and tomorrow’
As for Rugani, Juventus claim the defender suffered a rib fracture during the game against Frosinone and that he is not going to be available to face Udinese on Saturday.
Juventus have nine successive win in all competitions so far this season and will face Udinese away on Saturday before the International break.
