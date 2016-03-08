Juventus, another transfer target identified at Chelsea
02 December at 15:00Juventus are interested in multiple Chelsea players, including Brazilian winger Willian and Italo-Brazilian Emerson Palmieri, but reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com today detail how the Bianconeri are interested in Pedro as well.
The reports highlight how the Turin based club are interested in the 32-year-old Spanish forward, who can play on both the left and right sides of the pitch. Pedro’s contract expires with the South London club next June, and the Bianconeri may be interested him as a low-cost option to strengthen the squad next summer.
The player has struggled for consistent playing time under coach Frank Lampard so far this season, only making nine appearances across all competitions since the UEFA Super Cup in August. Not only has the Blues coach shown a preference for using younger squad members, but Pedro has also been struggling with an achilles tendon rupture, keeping him out of further games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments