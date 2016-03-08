Video: Juventus anxious, Ronaldo injures himself against Serbia

25 March at 21:25
Bad news for Juventus from the Euro 2020 qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to a substitution after injuring himself in the game between Portugal and Serbia. 
 
The extent of the injury remains unknown, but it will certainly be an anxious wait for Juventus and the supporters until any official communication arrives. 
 

