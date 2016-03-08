Juventus are not convinced by Spurs defender Trippier

23 June at 19:00
According to various reports from the British press today, Juventus are not convinced by Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier.

Reports had linked the English right-back to Juve as a potential replacement for Joao Cancelo, who has been linked heavily with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, Trippier has reportedly failed to convince the Bianconeri that he is worth signing and, therefore, in the event that Cancelo leaves the club, the club will look at alternate options.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.