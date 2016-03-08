Juventus are not convinced by Spurs defender Trippier
23 June at 19:00According to various reports from the British press today, Juventus are not convinced by Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier.
Reports had linked the English right-back to Juve as a potential replacement for Joao Cancelo, who has been linked heavily with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
However, Trippier has reportedly failed to convince the Bianconeri that he is worth signing and, therefore, in the event that Cancelo leaves the club, the club will look at alternate options.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments