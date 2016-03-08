Juventus; Argentine media deny Dybala-Madrid claims
29 August at 21:40Just recently, it was reported that Juventus and Real Madrid had met a total agreement for the transfer of Paulo Dybala, with the Argentina forward reportedly to leave Turin in a €180 million deal.
The journalist in question was ‘Mauricio Hidalgo’, who claimed to be working for Argentine website OLÉ. However, SportMediaset are now reporting to have contacted the website for more information, with the Argentines denying that Hidalgo was one of their own.
Therefore, the reports can only be assumed to be fake and the efforts of a hoaxer attempting to wind up Juventus fans. Juve fans will sigh a collective sigh of relief as they will not be losing one of their brightest young stars, just when things were beginning to look good for the Old Lady; with the club spending €110 million on signing 33-year-old Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid – with CR7 earning €30 million a season for four years.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments