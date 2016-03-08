Juventus, Arsenal and Man Utd alerted as Roma consider sales
15 November at 11:00According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Roma could be in store for a major market siege on their squad in January – with three players looking increasingly likely to leave the club. These three players are Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under.
Manolas’ contract with the Giallorossi expires in 2022 and has a seemingly low €36m release clause – with the Greek defender a budget option compared to the €60m+ and €100m valuations of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly respectively. Juventus and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Manolas – but they are not the only clubs.
Pellegrini has had a strong season so far for Roma – scoring a goal in Roma’s win over fierce local rivals Lazio. However, with a €30m release clause and interest from both Manchester United and Inter Milan, the Italian could leave the capital after just a season and a half.
Finally, Under does not have a release clause in his current contract but reports suggest his entourage are attempting to work a €60m clause into his contract. Regardless, there is lots of interest in the Turkish forward – with Arsenal, Bayern, Manchester City and Liverpool all linked.
