Juventus, Arsenal and Man Utd alerted as Roma consider sales

According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Roma could be in store for a major market siege on their squad in January – with three players looking increasingly likely to leave the club. These three players are Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under.Manolas' contract with the Giallorossi expires in 2022 and has a seemingly low €36m release clause – with the Greek defender a budget option compared to the €60m+ and €100m valuations of Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly respectively. Juventus and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Manolas – but they are not the only clubs.Pellegrini has had a strong season so far for Roma – scoring a goal in Roma's win over fierce local rivals Lazio. However, with a €30m release clause and interest from both Manchester United and Inter Milan, the Italian could leave the capital after just a season and a half.Finally, Under does not have a release clause in his current contract but reports suggest his entourage are attempting to work a €60m clause into his contract. Regardless, there is lots of interest in the Turkish forward – with Arsenal, Bayern, Manchester City and Liverpool all linked.