Juventus-Atletico, Cristiano Ronaldo: 'This is why Juve signed me; a magical night!'
12 March at 23:25Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick this evening to send Juventus into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League at the expense of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid; who had won the first leg 2-0 in Madrid and looked to be favourites for the tie.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Ronaldo said the following:
"It had to be a special night and it was. Not just for goals, but for the team. This is the Champions League mentality. We haven't won anything yet, but we have made it a nice journey.
"Maybe that's why Juve signed me, to help them. It was a magical evening.
"Atlético is a very complicated opponent but we have proven to deserve the next round. The final? It's early, let's think step by step."
