Juventus-Atletico: Godin still in doubt for Champions League return leg

Godin esulta braccia larghe Atletico Madrid
10 March at 19:05
Diego Godin could miss Atletico's second leg against Juventus in the Champions League last 16. The Uruguayan centre-back is still struggling with a quadriceps problem.

​However, Diego Simeone could decide to risk his defensive leader, as the match against Juventus is of fundamental importance and he is one of the leaders of the team. Godin would like to play and would like to play his last Champions League edition with Atletico as a protagonist, as he is set to join Inter next summer.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.