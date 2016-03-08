Juventus-Atletico: Godin still in doubt for Champions League return leg

Diego Godin could miss Atletico's second leg against Juventus in the Champions League last 16. The Uruguayan centre-back is still struggling with a quadriceps problem.



​However, Diego Simeone could decide to risk his defensive leader, as the match against Juventus is of fundamental importance and he is one of the leaders of the team. Godin would like to play and would like to play his last Champions League edition with Atletico as a protagonist, as he is set to join Inter next summer.