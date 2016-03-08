Juventus-Atletico, the goal-scoring numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are currently playing against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie; Allegri's side looking to overturn the 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg in Madrid.Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the line for Juventus this evening and the Portuguese forward has a strong record against Los Colchoneros. Ronaldo has scored 22 goals in 32 games against Atletico Madrid; a large amount during his time with Atletico's city-rivals Real Madrid. Only Sevilla (27) and Getafe (23) have conceded more goals to Juventus' talismanic forward.However, Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored one goal in six Champions League games for Juventus; his lowest tally since 2005/06.

