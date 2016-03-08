Juventus attempt to pre-arrange free transfer for Arsenal and Barcelona target
24 July at 11:00According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are attempting to ‘block’ PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot for the future, given the Frenchman’s contract expires with the Ligue 1 champions in the summer of next year.
Adrien Rabiot has been linked strongly with Barcelona this summer, yet, the teams have struggled to come to an agreement and Barcelona are shortly considering giving up hope on the young French midfielder; after losing both Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, they are looking to get replacements sorted as soon as possible.
Now, Juventus are trying to bookmark the player for next summer, convincing the player that it is in his best interests to remain at PSG for another year, before leaving the French club in favour of a switch to Turin for free next year.
In the coming weeks, there will certainly be closure in some way or another on the transfer saga of Adrien Rabiot.
