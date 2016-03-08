Juventus awaits PSG offer as Leonardo meets with Dybala's agent

As the Brazilian is close to leaving the club, sporting director Leanardo can now focus on what to do with the money. In fact, he has already initiated contacts for Paulo Dybala , as the Argentine striker is one of the first choices to replace Neymar.

In recent days, the contacts between Leonardo and the player's agent have resumed. The two have discussed the salary, which doesn't seem to be a problem for either side, even including the image rights matter.

Unlike with the Premier League clubs, there is now more time to close the deal, and thus the chances of making everyone happy about the transfer are bigger. The Bianconeri are expecting an offer from PSG very soon, as Dybala at least seem a bit willing to join the Paris side.