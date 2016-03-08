Juventus back in race for wantaway Manchester United man

Darmian rimessa Manchester United
15 January at 11:40
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Juventus are back in the race for Manchester United's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian. Darmian has struggled for game time over the past couple of years and is therefore eyeing up a return to Italy.

It is not just Juventus who are interested however. Lazio have been touted as a potential destination, as the Biancocelesti strive to fix their squad problems. Additionally, Inter Milan were linked with Darmian in the summer but United's demands were too high for the Nerazzurri.

