Juventus back in the race for PSG target de Ligt after meeting with player's agent



Juventus are back in the race for Matthijs de Ligt after a meeting between vice president Pavel Nedved and the player's agent Mino Raiola.



According to Tuttosport, Ajax captain, de Ligt’s future is currently on stand-by. The Dutchman was thought to be close to a move to PSG after the Paris club accelerated their interest in recent days but now Juventus hope to muscle back into the driving seat.



De Ligt was been on the shopping list of almost all of the major clubs in Europe however it appears as though the race has been narrowed down to PSG, Juve and Barcelona, despite the latter apparently losing some interest in the player due to his hesitation to sign for the club.



The Ajax captain has been a revelation this season for club and country, guiding Ajax to the Champions League semi-final and the Netherlands the Nations League final, only to lose to Ronaldo’s Portugal.



