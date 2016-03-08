Juventus, Balotelli to Douglas Costa: 'How strong are you? Mamma mia'
07 November at 14:45Brescia striker Mario Balotelli was one of many who congratulated Juventus forward Douglas Costa for his late winner against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League last night, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old Italian striker posted a story on Instagram that read: “Brother, how strong are you? Mamma mia.”
The 29-year-old Brazilian winger scored in the 93rd minute last night to gift the Bianconeri three points and guarantee them qualification to the next round of the competition. Costa is contracted to Juventus until 2022 and has made five appearances for the Turin based club so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
