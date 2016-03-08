It appears that Paul Pogba is considering leaving Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

The Daily Mail write today that the Frenchman told Coach José Mourinho that he wants to leave in the winter.

Barcelona and Juventus are both very interested in the Frenchman, who recently got involved in a tense stand-off with Coach Mourinho. There’s more: the former Juventino has had the role of vice-captain taken away from him, further angering him.

With the United locker room baffled at this treatment, if appears that Pogba’s announcement pushed Mourinho to demoted him.

The Frenchman has struggled to convince fans of his value, the former Juventino being signed two seasons ago for over €100 million.

We reported earlier today that Juventus are keeping tabs on the superstar,

Pogba has only scored 12 Premier League goals since joining the Red Devils two seasons ago.