Juventus, Barcelona renew interest in young defender following poor start
21 October at 16:15Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt is being followed by Spanish side Barcelona due to his unconvincing start to the season with the Bianconeri, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old Dutchman, who joined the Bianconeri this summer from Ajax in a deal worth around €75 million, hasn’t looked settled under coach Maurizio Sarri, making uncharacteristic errors that weren’t seen last season with his former club.
Barcelona, who were interested in acquiring De Ligt over the summer but eventually lost out to Juventus, have noted the player’s poor adaption to Italy so far and are monitoring the situation closely, hoping that if he fails to settle fully they can approach the Turin based club for him next summer.
De Ligt, contracted to Juventus until 2024, has made eight appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season, starting in each of them, but has looked lacklustre for the club.
Apollo Heyes
