Juventus, Barcelona target pledges loyalty to Man Utd
06 September at 14:55Manchester United star Paul Pogba has clarified his stance on his future by saying that while he is unsure about what will happen, he will give everything for the Old Trafford based side.
Pogba has been linked with a move away from United over the past few months following speculation of a breakdown of his relationship with Paul Pogba. Barcelona did make an offer for the Frenchman this past summer, but the offer was rejected. Juventus remain interested in him.
Pogba was recently talking to Sky Germany about his future and he revealed that while his future is uncertain, he will give his all for Manchester United.
The midfielder said: “My future is currently at Manchester [United]. I still have a contract. I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.
“One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 percent, no matter who the coach is, I always give everything for United, I cannot say more.”
