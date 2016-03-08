Juventus, Barzagli set to tutor De Ligt
26 September at 18:00Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli returned to the Bianconeri earlier this week in order to join coach Maurizio Sarri’s staff and according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the Italian already has a project in mind.
The World Cup winning defender is set to help the defence as the Bianconeri look to defend their league title against Napoli and Inter, with special care being paid to new arrival Matthijs de Ligt.
De Ligt joined the Bianconeri this summer from Ajax for €75m, but so far has failed to fully settle in Turin and hasn’t had a strong start to the season with his new club. The injury to club captain Giorgio Chiellini also leaves the 20-year-old Dutch defender without a strong leader alongside and so both Barzagli and the Juventus staff are hoping that tutorship from the experienced former Italy and Juventus defender can help De Ligt grow.
Apollo Heyes
