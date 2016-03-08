Juventus battle with Man Utd and PSG for Portugal star
15 April at 15:15Reports from Portugal have suggested that Juventus, Manchester United and PSG are set for a three-way race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes, 24, is considered to be one of the most talented players outside the big five leagues, currently with Liga NOS side Sporting.
Fernandes nearly left Lisbon last summer; after a group of ultras launched an attack on the club's training centre, a number of top players left the club, including William Carvalho, Rui Patricio and Gelson Martins. Fernandes opted to stay, however, and has only attracted more attention in the year that has passed.
Reports suggest that Manchester United, Juventus and PSG have all been scouting Fernandes in recent weeks, sending scouts to watch the creative midfielder in action ahead of the summer market - which is mere weeks away now.
Fernandes has an impressive 16 goals and 11 assists from 28 Liga NOS games this season; his double-figures stressing just how talented of a player he is and how he can be useful in both finishing and creating chances.
