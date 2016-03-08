Juventus, Bayern Munich dreaming of a reunion with Douglas Costa
22 January at 13:20Bayern Munich are hoping that they can sign Juventus winger Douglas Costa this month, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bundesliga giants are dreaming of a reunion with the 29-year-old Brazilian forward, who spent two years in Bavaria with the club between 2015 to 2017. The player has struggled in Turin this season with the Bianconeri, first due to both a muscle and hamstring injury and secondly because coach Maurizio Sarri prefers to deploy other options in place of the Brazilian.
Costa has made 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season for a total of 380 minutes. In that time he’s scored two goals and provided three assists, already an improvement over last season. The Brazilian struggled in Turin last season too, missing the last 15 league games of the season due to a hamstring and then calf injury.
Apollo Heyes
