Juventus begin work on a contract renewal for starting goalkeeper Szczesny
15 November at 23:00Juventus are working on offering a new contract to starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri, after successfully negotiating a contract renewal with revitalised 31-year-old Colombian Juan Cuadrado, are now keen to start working on a new contract for their 29-year-old goalkeeper. Due to expire in 2021, the Turin based club are keen to extend the current deal for another three years, to 2024, as well as increasing his wages.
Juventus will offer Szczesny an increased salary to around €5 million plus bonuses per season, in order to dissuade interested parties in the player. Signing from Arsenal in 2017, the Polish shot stopper has established himself as the club’s starting goalkeeper since the departure of Gianluigi Buffon to Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2018, and despite the Italian goalkeepers return this summer, has remained the Bianconeri’s number one choice.
Apollo Heyes
