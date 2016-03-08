Juventus, Berbatov: 'Manchester United need someone like Mandzukic'
17 October at 21:45Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov spoke to Betfair via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the rumours that Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic will move to the Red Devils in January.
"Manchester United have talented youngsters, but I think they also need someone like him. He is really strong, even if he has never played in the Premier League, I think he can have an impact similar to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came to England at 34 and had no problems. The fact that he's almost the same age, I think, is a good thing.”
The 33-year-old Croatian forward is set to leave the Bianconeri after finding his playing time completely reduced by new coach Maurizio Sarri. Mandzukic has made a single appearance for Juventus so far this season, only being on the bench in three out of their seven league games so far this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments