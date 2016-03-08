Juventus, Bergomi: 'I don't understand why Mandzukic doesn't play, he takes chances'
09 December at 18:45Former Inter defender Beppe Bergomi has discussed Juventus and their estranged striker Mario Mandzukic in an interview with Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com.
"I don't understand why he doesn't play, there was an opportunity for the Bianconeri in which Bernardeschi didn't get on the ball by a few centimetres, if there had been a chance Mandzukic would have taken it. The Croatian player in our league is one who physically dominates. They have him and they don't let him play.”
The 33-year-old Croatian forward, who is contracted to Juventus until 2021, hasn’t made a single appearance for the Turin based club under coach Maurizio Sarri so far this season, only making the bench three times all season. Since then he has been continually left out of the club’s squad and seems destined for a move away in January.
Apollo Heyes
