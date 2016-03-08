Juventus, Bernardeschi: 'We needed the win to move on after Madrid'
24 February at 17:45Federico Bernardeschi, Juventus winger, spoke to Sky Italia after his side's victory against Bologna, which was secured thanks to a Dybala strike.
"This was a test of character and heart, it was important to win today in a difficult stadium to play at. We needed it to continue the journey after Madrid, this is Juventus and our mentality.
"Bologna? They did very well and sometimes put us in difficult positions. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, then the real Juventus came out and we played as a team. I like to play football, but the important thing is that the team wins, the more goals we score the better," he concluded.
Paolo Dybala has now scored in two consecutive league games, showing that he could be on the way back to his best. Juve will face Napoli in the league next weekend, which will be a tough test away from home.
