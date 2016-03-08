Juventus, Bernardeschi: 'We will go to the San Siro aware that we are Juventus'
02 October at 10:45Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Italian media outlet Canale 5 via Calciomercato.com last night after the Bianconeri’s 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, discussing the game and their upcoming match against Inter on the weekend.
“Scoring is important but winning is more important. Tonight, we had a great performance, we must be happy with what we have done. I feel very good as a trequartista, I have a lot of space and I can take advantage of all the space that the attackers leave. I am very satisfied.”
Then, the player touched on the Bianconeri’s upcoming Derby d’Italia against Inter.
“The game is very important, but the championship is still long, we will have to fight until the last game, we go there with the awareness that we are Juventus.”
The Nerazzurri, guided by former Juventus coach Antonio Conte, are currently top of the league table after a perfect start, winning their first six league games in a row to put them top of the table with 18 points. Juventus are two points behind in second place, after dropping points to Fiorentina in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments