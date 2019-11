Juventus, Bianconeri thinking about Dortmund fullback

According to reports from the German Press (via CalcioMercato.Com), Juve is thinking about Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund's fullback, who was decisive yesterday when Dortmund beat Inter at home with 3-2. The 21-year-old fullback is currently owned by Real Madrid and is playing his second season for Dortmund as part of a 2-year loan deal.

@MaaxiAngelo