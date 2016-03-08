Juventus bigger than Ronaldo: CR7 agrees with Sarri and closes the 'case'
18 November at 16:00"I have played very limitedly in the last three weeks. There was no controversy. I tried to help Juventus by playing, even though I was injured. Nobody likes to be replaced, but I understood that I wasn't well", and so Cristiano Ronaldo (quotes via IlBianconero.com) closed the case of an alleged 'beef' between him and Maurizio Sarri.
The Portuguese star was replaced in the games against Lokomotiv and Moscow and AC Milan, which fueled rumours of a possible breakdown with Sarri. Ahead of the game against Lithuania, Ronaldo ironically told reporters (via Ilbianconero.com) that "I'm not well, I'm very well".
Of course, the case wasn't helped by the fact that Fernando Santos (Portugal manager) contradicted Sarri by emphasizing Ronaldo's good physical condition. And the response on the pitch didn't go unnoticed, as Ronaldo scored four goals against Lithuania and Luxembourg.
With his quotes after the latter game, though, he has put an end to all the rumours. In short, he agreed with the version of Sarri and Juventus, proving that he isn't bigger than the club. Everything has been solved and his return to Turin is expected soon.
