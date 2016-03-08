Juventus are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A meetings against Bologna (W9 D1), keeping a clean sheet in six of those games.



Juventus have won their last five home meetings against Bologna – their best home run in this fixture to date.



This is only the fifth time that Juve have won their first six matches of the season in all competitions – only in 1930/31 did they manage to start the season with seven wins in seven matches.



Juve have lost only one of their last 12 home games in Serie A, winning the remaining 11 and keeping seven clean sheets in this period.

Juventus take on Bologna at the Allianz Stadium tonight with the Old Lady who seeks for her sixth successive win in Serie A.will be starting up front for the Bianconeri while Mario Mandzukic is expected to remain on the bench.Moise Kean was not called-up for tonight's clash due to an allergic attack in yesterday's training. The promising Italian striker was quite unlucky as Max Allegri had previously claimed he could have played Kean at some point of the Bologna tie.The Rossoblu boss Pippo Inzaghi also spoke to media yesterday and he complained about a few injuries suffered by his lads. The former AC Milan striker also added that Juventus are 'the best team in Europe'.