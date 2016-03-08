Juventus, Bonucci: 'Criticism motivated us; great evening for Juventus'
12 March at 23:30Speaking after Juventus' incredible comeback to triumph 3-0 over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight, Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Sky Sport:
"It is a great evening for Juventini. Others were already celebrating, but we answered on the field. As usual Juventus responds on the field. We had 4 chances and we scored 3 goals, Atlético did the same on the first leg and scored 2 goals. Their absences weighed heavy, but we also had strong players not available. The Stadium was the twelfth man tonight.
"Critics? Everything that was said touched us on a human level. It is normal to get motivated in these situations.
"The goal on our part is to win the Champions League. But now let's think about the match against Genoa, because after a game like this we can lose sight of the goal."
