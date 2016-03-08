Juventus, Bonucci: 'Criticism motivated us; great evening for Juventus'

12 March at 23:30
Speaking after Juventus' incredible comeback to triumph 3-0 over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight, Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Sky Sport:

"It is a great evening for Juventini. Others were already celebrating, but we answered on the field. As usual Juventus responds on the field. We had 4 chances and we scored 3 goals, Atlético did the same on the first leg and scored 2 goals. Their absences weighed heavy, but we also had strong players not available. The Stadium was the twelfth man tonight.

"Critics? ​Everything that was said touched us on a human level. It is normal to get motivated in these situations.

"​The goal on our part is to win the Champions League. But now let's think about the match against Genoa, because after a game like this we can lose sight of the goal."

