Juventus, Bonucci: 'First goal of the season achieved'

Primo obiettivo stagionale raggiunto. Godiamoci questa vittoria perché da partite vinte in questa maniera c’è solo da imparare. Da domani si pensa al campionato. #LB19 #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/mYlnDCkCf2 — Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) November 6, 2019

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrated on social media following the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.The 32-year-old Italian defender, who played the full 90 minutes in the victory, made his 14th appearance overall this season. He has played every game for Juventus so far this season.The Bianconeri have guaranteed qualification to the next stage of the competition thanks to this victory, although they could still finish second in the group and therefore must continue their strong performances in the competition.Bonucci said on Twitter: “First goal of the season achieved. Let's enjoy this victory because from games won in this way there is only things to learn. Tomorrow we'll be thinking about the championship.”Apollo Heyes