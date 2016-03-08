Juventus, Bonucci: 'I will speak with Ronaldo when he returns...'

Following the incident which took place during Juventus-Milan, when Ronaldo was subbed off in the second half, there have been a lot of reports on the Portuguese's striker's condition. Ahead of Italy's clash with Bosnia tomorrow, Bonucci was also asked about the matter."There will be time to talk, now I only want to think about the national team. He will play with Portugal, which means he is well physically and mentally. When we return to Turin, there will be a way of confronting and talking," he stated.