Juventus, Bonucci: 'I will speak with Ronaldo when he returns...'

14 November at 20:45
Following the incident which took place during Juventus-Milan, when Ronaldo was subbed off in the second half, there have been a lot of reports on the Portuguese's striker's condition. Ahead of Italy's clash with Bosnia tomorrow, Bonucci was also asked about the matter.

"There will be time to talk, now I only want to think about the national team. He will play with Portugal, which means he is well physically and mentally. When we return to Turin, there will be a way of confronting and talking," he stated.

