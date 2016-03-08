Juventus, Bonucci says 'De Ligt is not to blame' for draw with Lecce

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has spoken to the press after the club's 1-1 draw with Lecce yesterday afternoon:



'​It is moments like this, situations that unfortunately can happen in the area and instinct leads you to make certain movements that may be dangerous. But Matthijs must remain calm, because it happened to everyone to run into errors and negative moments. But he has an enormous talent and trust in each of us.



'If he can be conditioned in hand faults? It is normal that a little fear may be born, a thread of insecurity. But it is a moment that will pass, he will grow and now it must be shut up about.



'​If we took away only one point from Lecce, it is not because of de Ligt's handball, but because I, Bernardeschi and the others were not clinical in the chances we had. The penalty is not his fault, they are situations that can happen to everyone. If we had won 4-1, we would have exalted the great performance of Juventus.'