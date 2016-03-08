Juventus, Bonucci: 'The return leg will require a different Juventus'
21 February at 16:45Juventus fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid yesterday evening; goals from Atletico centre-back duo Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin separating the two sides. Leonardo Bonucci was at fault for Gimenez's goal; falling to the floor in an effort to win a free-kick rather than actually defending the set piece.
Speaking on social media after the game, Bonucci said the following:
"On the return leg, we will serve a different Juventus. It will be 90 minutes where each of us will have to give more than the maximum, on the field and off."
Clear words of motivation from the Juventus defender but it could be too late for the club to save their Champions League hopes.
