Juventus, Bonucci: 'We are united to write important pages in Bianconero'

03 February at 18:00
Juventus were held to a shock 3-3 draw in the Allianz Stadium against Parma yesterday evening, as the historic Serie A side held the champions on their own turf. Juventus led for most of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace to give the Bianconeri a 3-1 lead at one point, before two goals from Gervinho levelled things up.

Posting on Instagram after the match, Leonardo Bonucci said the following:

"Without drama, without anxiety, look back to learn, look forward to improve, all together united to write important pages in Bianconero - #bepositive #avanti #Squadra #FinoAllaFine."
 

