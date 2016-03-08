Juventus: Boost for Barca and Man Utd as Pirlo admits duo could leave

Juventus and Italy legend Andrea Pirlo spoke to Sky Sport yesterday evening about his former club, discussing the movements on, and potential movements on, the transfer market. Pirlo discussed Mehdi Benatia's departure, as well as the possible shifts that may take place in the attack at Juventus.Speaking on Benatia, Pirlo said: 'In my opinion it is not a problem for Juventus that Benatia has left." The Italian then added, 'if a player does not want to stay at the club - the club should let him leave.'Speaking on Barcelona and Chelsea target Paulo Dybala, as well as potentially on the future of Manchester United target Douglas Costa, Pirlo said: 'The company will talk with [Dybala] and will be unhappy, no doubt', before then adding 'If Dybala will leave? It will depend on the needs of society. Juventus will certainly look for a new striker because Mandzukic isn't getting any younger.'

