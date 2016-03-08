Juventus boss Allegri to field Leonardo Bonucci in match against Chievo
17 August at 23:45Juventus head coach Max Allegri confirmed today his intention to play Leonardo Bonucci in the Old Lady’s season opener against Chievo Verona tomorrow.
Speaking ahead of the match, Allegri confirmed “tomorrow he is playing, he has done well”, adding that “He has worked well in preparation for Milan.”
Leonardo Bonucci returns to Juventus after the club agreed a swap deal for Mattia Caldara; which included Milan’s purchase of Gonzalo Higuain on loan with an option to buy.
