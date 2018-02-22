Juventus: Buffon reveals why Marchisio raised the Coppa Italia trophy
10 May at 11:00Gianluigi Buffon spoke to Juventus TV in the aftermath of his side’s impressive 4-0 victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final last night. Here is what he had to say:
“I’m very proud. I am thankful, because we have achieved something over the past seven years that only men with a capital M can do. Earlier in the season, we said that to reach the next level, we must win the Scudetto as well as the Coppa Italia and Champions League. We did not succeed in Europe, but we have still done great things.
“People who are not sportsmen, who are not part of a team, do not realise the sacrifices we make and how much energy we dedicate towards being successful. It requires incredible energy.
“Why did I let Marchisio lift the trophy? It was a nice gesture because I have had the honour of captaining this team for seven wonderful years. However, there were other guys who were with me every step of the way.
“Chiello has always lifted the Coppa Italia in other years, but this year I wanted Claudio, Barza and Stephan to raise it because they have helped me enormously in my role as captain. I owed it to them. Scudetto? It’s not done yet, but we are on the right track.”
(Juventus TV)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
