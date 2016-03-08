Juventus, Buffon's future is still unclear: the situation
03 March at 11:00Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will decide upon his future in April, with the Bianconeri happy to extend his contract for another season, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 42-year-old Italian shot stopper’s experience and leadership is invaluable for coach Maurizio Sarri and the squad during this difficult period, with the struggles to adapt to Sarriball, the loss to Lyon in the Champions League and the postponement of the game against Inter all creating a tense atmosphere in the dressing room.
Against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final, Sarri will start Buffon over Wojciech Szczęsny, the report continues. The 2006 World Cup winner has won five Coppa Italia titles and hopes to add a sixth to his collection, matching Roberto Mancini’s record.
Buffon wants to overtake Paolo Maldini’s Serie A appearance record, the report highlights, before he decides what to do about next season. His agent, Silvano Martina, has already highlighted that the player hasn’t decided what will happen yet. In April he will speak to Juventus’ management, with the Turin based club happy to extend his contract for another season.
Apollo Heyes
