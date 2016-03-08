Juventus-Cagliari 3-1, ratings: Ronaldo provides an assists, Dybala scores stunner
03 November at 22:31Juventus beat Cagliari at home bus the Old Lady struggled more than expected against a very organized Rossoblu side (GAME RECAP).
Paulo Dybala gave the Bianconeri an early lead through a stunning solo goal in the first minute but after scoring the opener, Massimiliano Allegri’s side allowed Maran’s side to get back in the game. Joao Pedro silenced the Stadium in the 36th minute scoring a deserved equalizer but just three minutes later an own goal by Filip Bradaric allowed Juventus to take the lead back.
The referee of the game Filippo Mariani had to check two handballs on VAR in the first half but in both occasions, he decided not to reverse his decisions denying one penalty kick each.
The Old Lady suffered in the second half but, in the final minutes of play, Juan Cuadrado, perfectly assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo, scored the 3-1 allowing Juve to restore their six point-lead on Napoli and Inter.
Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent at the Allianz Stadium
